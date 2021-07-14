QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) Sees Large Volume Increase

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 57,160 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,159,955 shares.The stock last traded at $77.58 and had previously closed at $77.62.

A number of research firms recently commented on QTS. Truist lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Cowen lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.94.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -149.00 and a beta of 0.54.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 2.80%. On average, equities analysts forecast that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 70.42%.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 6,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $424,616.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,208,847.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $73,777.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,206,579.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in QTS Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000.

About QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS)

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

