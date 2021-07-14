Quadrature Capital Ltd Grows Stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 340.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,163 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,763 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,398,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,778,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $277,755,000 after acquiring an additional 381,279 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 36.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 865,342 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $146,908,000 after purchasing an additional 229,330 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,624,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $761,086,000 after purchasing an additional 165,004 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $23,976,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on CSL. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Carlisle Companies from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Longbow Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.71.

CSL opened at $193.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $190.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $113.83 and a 12 month high of $197.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.78. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.23%.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total transaction of $2,436,208.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,896,817.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

See Also: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.