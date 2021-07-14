Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $1.08 Million Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Quadrature Capital Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 34.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,517 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1,485.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 6,487.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRB opened at $75.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. W. R. Berkley Co. has a twelve month low of $58.33 and a twelve month high of $82.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.74. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.84.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.41%.

WRB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.50.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

