Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 82,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in TimkenSteel in the first quarter worth about $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TimkenSteel in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 238.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 7,788 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,401.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Randall H. Edwards sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $56,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TimkenSteel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of TimkenSteel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of TimkenSteel from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.17.

Shares of NYSE:TMST opened at $13.46 on Wednesday. TimkenSteel Co. has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $16.57. The stock has a market cap of $615.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.35.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. TimkenSteel had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $273.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.90 million. As a group, analysts forecast that TimkenSteel Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About TimkenSteel

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets; and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.

