Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes Position in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 82,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,457,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,156,000 after buying an additional 295,546 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 634.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 33,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in TimkenSteel by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 565,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 267,677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

TMST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TimkenSteel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised TimkenSteel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on TimkenSteel from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. TimkenSteel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

In other news, EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,958 shares in the company, valued at $854,401.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Randall H. Edwards sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $56,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMST opened at $13.46 on Wednesday. TimkenSteel Co. has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $16.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.16 million, a PE ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 2.12.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. TimkenSteel had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $273.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.90 million. As a group, analysts expect that TimkenSteel Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

TimkenSteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets; and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.

