Quantitative Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) by 95.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 529,563 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,396 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 55.8% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,737 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

NYSE PBR opened at $11.06 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.78. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $12.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $15.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.33 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 21.13%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Grupo Santander upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Itau BBA Securities raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.30 price target on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.79.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.