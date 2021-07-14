Quantitative Investment Management LLC Makes New $312,000 Investment in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKH. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Black Hills by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Black Hills by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Black Hills by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Black Hills by 18.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKH opened at $66.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.18. Black Hills Co. has a 52 week low of $51.97 and a 52 week high of $71.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.12). Black Hills had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $633.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.565 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 60.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BKH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Black Hills from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Black Hills currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 216,000 electric customers in Colorado, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

