Quantitative Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 95.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,240 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 28,998 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.0% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 12.7% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 382 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 8,910 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $261.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $173.39 and a 52 week high of $295.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $274.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.81%.

In other news, CEO James A. Squires sold 70,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.21, for a total transaction of $19,754,700.00. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,066,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,632 shares in the company, valued at $13,155,705.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,700 shares of company stock worth $26,383,010. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.41.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

