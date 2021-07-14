Quantitative Investment Management LLC Sells 4,941 Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 57.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,941 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LivaNova in the first quarter worth $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in LivaNova by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in LivaNova during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LivaNova during the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in LivaNova in the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. 95.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LivaNova alerts:

LIVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on LivaNova from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

In other LivaNova news, SVP Marco Dolci sold 8,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $686,328.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LivaNova stock opened at $79.15 on Wednesday. LivaNova PLC has a one year low of $41.07 and a one year high of $90.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 62.33 and a beta of 0.90.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 43.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LivaNova Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.