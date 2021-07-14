Quantitative Investment Management LLC Takes $123,000 Position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 552.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,461 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TV. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Shares of NYSE:TV opened at $13.19 on Wednesday. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $15.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.51.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.15). Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.0881 per share. This is a positive change from Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -114.29%.

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

