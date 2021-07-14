Quantitative Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 11,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 10,507.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the first quarter worth $232,000. 26.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Liberty Global news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 66,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $1,846,373.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $822,119.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total value of $411,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,779,786.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,741 shares of company stock worth $3,948,076. Insiders own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global stock opened at $26.30 on Wednesday. Liberty Global plc has a twelve month low of $18.73 and a twelve month high of $29.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.32.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.15%. Equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Global plc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

LBTYA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Liberty Global in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.09.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

