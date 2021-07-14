Quantitative Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 550 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TFX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Teleflex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Teleflex by 195.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Teleflex in the first quarter valued at $59,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.66, for a total value of $943,253.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,452.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.86, for a total value of $1,376,009.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,069,440.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,424 shares of company stock valued at $3,825,231 in the last three months. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $418.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $402.47. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $312.33 and a 12-month high of $449.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 71.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.19.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $633.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.28 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.75%.

TFX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $467.00.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

