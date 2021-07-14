QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 130,600 shares, a drop of 99.5% from the June 15th total of 26,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

Shares of NYSE:QS traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.78. The stock had a trading volume of 94,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,766,502. QuantumScape has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $132.73. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -60.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.69.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.14).

In related news, insider Mohit Singh sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total value of $14,916,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 901,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,414,521.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jurgen Leohold sold 52,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $1,463,090.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,164,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,340,213 shares of company stock worth $34,356,840 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QS. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in QuantumScape during the 4th quarter worth approximately $762,510,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in QuantumScape during the 4th quarter worth approximately $548,925,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in QuantumScape during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,554,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in QuantumScape during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,895,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in QuantumScape during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,690,000. 14.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

