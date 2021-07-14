Quark (QRK) Price Hits $0.0151 on Major Exchanges

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. One Quark coin can currently be purchased for $0.0151 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Quark has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar. Quark has a market capitalization of $4.13 million and $614.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Quark alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000339 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Quark Coin Profile

Quark is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 273,305,169 coins. The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Quark Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.