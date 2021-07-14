Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.87 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) will post earnings per share of $2.87 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.99 and the lowest is $2.74. Quest Diagnostics posted earnings of $1.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 102.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will report full year earnings of $11.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.86 to $11.64. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.48 to $8.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Quest Diagnostics.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

DGX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.36.

Shares of NYSE:DGX traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $134.75. The company had a trading volume of 21,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.76. Quest Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $104.10 and a 1-year high of $142.80. The company has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 22.18%.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $6,156,643.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,657,467. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total value of $1,194,698.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,729 shares in the company, valued at $9,619,310.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 322,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,384,000 after buying an additional 9,724 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 25,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 202.7% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 31,307 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after buying an additional 20,966 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 200.8% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 8,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 5,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quest Diagnostics (DGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.