QuickSwap (QUICK) Achieves Market Cap of $58.86 Million

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. QuickSwap has a total market cap of $58.86 million and $9.56 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuickSwap coin can now be purchased for $368.45 or 0.01122865 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, QuickSwap has traded 29.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00041914 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.88 or 0.00112391 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.75 or 0.00151624 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32,899.21 or 1.00261595 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.73 or 0.00956118 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002807 BTC.

About QuickSwap

QuickSwap launched on October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,753 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

Buying and Selling QuickSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuickSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

