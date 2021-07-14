QuickX Protocol Market Cap Hits $9.69 Million (QCX)

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 14th. Over the last week, QuickX Protocol has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. One QuickX Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0194 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QuickX Protocol has a total market capitalization of $9.69 million and $235,300.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00051463 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00015374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $273.49 or 0.00839834 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000377 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005388 BTC.

QuickX Protocol Coin Profile

QCX is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,007,299 coins. The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuickX Protocol’s official message board is www.quickx.io/blog . QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @quickxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickX is a decentralized application seeking an effective solution for blockchain critical issues such as time, cost, scalability of transfers of blockchain assets. The platform offers instant transfers of different cryptocurrencies for a low fee payment and pooling facilitators easing cross-chain transactions and reducing costs. Furthermore, QuickX will feature a multicurrency wallet and debit card, a cryptocurrency trade option, and a payment gateway through the QuickX Protocol. QCX is an Ethereum-based token (ERC20) that will be used as the fuel for all the transactions executed on the QuickX platform. “

QuickX Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickX Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuickX Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

