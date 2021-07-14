Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $17.89. Rand Capital shares last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 9,666 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $43.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.97. The company has a current ratio of 22.59, a quick ratio of 22.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Rand Capital had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 239.52%. The business had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st.

About Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND)

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company and regulated investment company specializing in private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in lower middle market and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies.

