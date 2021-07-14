RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:RAPT) Insider Sells $48,167.12 in Stock

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:RAPT) insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $48,167.12.
RAPT stock opened at $31.43 on Wednesday. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $14.63 and a one year high of $43.26.
RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile
Featured Article: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.