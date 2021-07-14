RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:RAPT) Insider Sells $48,167.12 in Stock

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:RAPT) insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $48,167.12.

RAPT stock opened at $31.43 on Wednesday. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $14.63 and a one year high of $43.26.

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial to investigate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced cancer.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.