RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Shares Gap Up to $33.73

Shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $33.73, but opened at $34.63. RAPT Therapeutics shares last traded at $33.73, with a volume of 112 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $38.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $29.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $786.03 million, a P/E ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.69.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.06). RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.53% and a negative net margin of 1,055.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William Ho sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $31,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total value of $44,931.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,027 shares of company stock worth $383,747 in the last three months. 26.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RAPT. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,477,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,383,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,335,000 after buying an additional 194,538 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $1,554,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $554,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 17.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 169,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 25,538 shares in the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RAPT)

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial to investigate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced cancer.

