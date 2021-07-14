Raven Protocol Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1,045.00 (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. During the last week, Raven Protocol has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar. One Raven Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Raven Protocol has a market cap of $3.50 million and $1,045.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003045 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00041945 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.18 or 0.00116220 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.66 or 0.00151177 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,837.50 or 0.99969214 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $313.07 or 0.00953106 BTC.

Raven Protocol Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,453,302,193 coins. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol . Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Raven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

