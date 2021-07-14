Raymond James Boosts Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target to C$63.00

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Raymond James from C$58.00 to C$63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on STN. TD Securities raised their price objective on Stantec from C$60.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$51.00 price objective on shares of Stantec in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$56.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, ATB Capital downgraded shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$57.40.

Shares of TSE:STN traded up C$0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$57.21. The company had a trading volume of 52,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,040. Stantec has a 12-month low of C$37.46 and a 12-month high of C$59.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.63, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of C$6.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$54.60.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$878.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$926.47 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Stantec will post 2.6299999 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 2,000 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.47, for a total transaction of C$110,948.00. Also, Director Leonardo De Oliveira Castro sold 3,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.40, for a total value of C$209,320.04. Insiders have sold 37,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,037,791 in the last ninety days.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

