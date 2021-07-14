Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Sold by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP decreased its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the first quarter worth $230,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 11.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 67,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,277,000 after buying an additional 7,204 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,003,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,960,000 after buying an additional 15,880 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 400.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,610,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,964,000 after buying an additional 1,288,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 10.7% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 75.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total transaction of $245,939.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,133.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $271,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,122 shares of company stock worth $819,783 in the last quarter. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RJF stock opened at $133.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.24. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $67.53 and a 52-week high of $138.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.42. Raymond James had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 25.53%.

RJF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Raymond James from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. lifted their target price on Raymond James from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Raymond James from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raymond James presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.67.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

