Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Aviva (LON:AV)

reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Aviva (LON:AV) in a research report report published on Saturday, Analyst Price Targets reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AV. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 478 ($6.25) target price on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Barclays raised shares of Aviva to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 387 ($5.06) to GBX 466 ($6.09) in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. reissued a buy rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 424.43 ($5.55).
LON:AV opened at GBX 396.70 ($5.18) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.85. Aviva has a 12 month low of GBX 247.40 ($3.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 426.60 ($5.57). The company has a market cap of £15.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 409.94.
Aviva Company Profile
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
