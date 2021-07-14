Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Aviva (LON:AV)

reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Aviva (LON:AV) in a research report report published on Saturday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AV. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 478 ($6.25) target price on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Barclays raised shares of Aviva to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 387 ($5.06) to GBX 466 ($6.09) in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. reissued a buy rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 424.43 ($5.55).

LON:AV opened at GBX 396.70 ($5.18) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.85. Aviva has a 12 month low of GBX 247.40 ($3.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 426.60 ($5.57). The company has a market cap of £15.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 409.94.

In other news, insider Belen Romana Garcia bought 1,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 418 ($5.46) per share, for a total transaction of £6,775.78 ($8,852.60).

Aviva Company Profile

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

