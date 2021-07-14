Realio Network Price Down 14.5% Over Last 7 Days (RIO)

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. During the last seven days, Realio Network has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Realio Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.20 or 0.00003632 BTC on exchanges. Realio Network has a total market capitalization of $7.86 million and $259,723.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Realio Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00042318 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.99 or 0.00115228 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.04 or 0.00151787 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,903.90 or 0.99808423 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $314.17 or 0.00952987 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Realio Network Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. The official website for Realio Network is www.realio.fund . Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network . Realio Network’s official message board is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

Realio Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realio Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Realio Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Realio Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Realio Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Realio Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.