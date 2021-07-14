Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Shares Sold by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,162 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $4,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter worth about $73,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 32.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

RRR stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.72. 4,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,970. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $46.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.02 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($1.19). The company had revenue of $352.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.24 million. Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a positive return on equity of 13.46%. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.30.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in the casino, gaming, and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino and entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR).

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.