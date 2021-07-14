Redd Willis Sells 381,161 Shares of ZipRecruiter, Inc. (NYSE:ZIP) Stock

ZipRecruiter, Inc. (NYSE:ZIP) major shareholder Redd Willis sold 381,161 shares of ZipRecruiter stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $8,107,294.47. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE ZIP opened at $24.97 on Wednesday. ZipRecruiter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.32 and a twelve month high of $26.71.

About ZipRecruiter

ZipRecruiter, Inc operates an online employment marketplace that connects job seekers and employers. Its platform provides various solutions, such as job posting, online interviews, job alerts, match scores, and application updates. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

