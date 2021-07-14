Redwood Investment Management LLC Acquires 21,552 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 417,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,552 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $2,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 94.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 20,544,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,115,000 after buying an additional 10,004,116 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,553,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,925,000 after buying an additional 522,245 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter worth $76,681,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 6.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,938,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,434,000 after buying an additional 709,398 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 1.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,114,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,510,000 after buying an additional 127,719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.50. The stock had a trading volume of 66,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,163,208. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $8.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.09.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 69.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.0146 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

