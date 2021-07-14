Redwood Investment Management LLC Buys 13,313 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 285.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,313 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial accounts for about 0.9% of Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $4,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,954,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,081,410,000 after acquiring an additional 211,818 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,985,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $968,847,000 after buying an additional 112,855 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,513,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,216,000 after buying an additional 225,572 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 43.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,514,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,424,000 after buying an additional 757,062 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 10.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,136,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,820,000 after buying an additional 204,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

AMP traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $247.35. 2,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,484. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.82 and a 52 week high of $269.29. The firm has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -567.26 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $253.98.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. Ameriprise Financial had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.85, for a total transaction of $405,366.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,029,071.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total transaction of $251,850.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,911.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,486 shares of company stock valued at $4,268,471 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMP. lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.10.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

