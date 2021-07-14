Redwood Investment Management LLC Buys 6,741 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,741 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 2,760.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 1,836.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the period. 60.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Janus Henderson Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.15.

Shares of JHG traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.80. 13,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,448,032. Janus Henderson Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $18.80 and a fifty-two week high of $41.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.44.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.07 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 13.06%. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.50%.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

