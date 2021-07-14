Redwood Investment Management LLC Has $1.39 Million Holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Redwood Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,507 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,232 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the first quarter worth $43,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the first quarter worth $65,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the first quarter worth $77,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the first quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the first quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commvault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.63.

In related news, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total value of $225,432.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,769.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total transaction of $339,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,938,723.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,758,884. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVLT traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.12. 1,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,328. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.75. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.50 and a 52 week high of $82.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.71.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.11. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $191.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.

