Redwood Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 300.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,884 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,664 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 196.3% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total value of $3,817,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,256,383.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total value of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,436,555.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,441 shares of company stock valued at $6,280,600 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of several research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays upped their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Macquarie upped their price target on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $393.46.

Mastercard stock traded up $3.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $387.11. 102,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,096,172. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $281.20 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $368.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.76, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.18.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

