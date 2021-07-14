Redwood Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Redwood Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,209 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 8,124 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $3,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at $413,229,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 394.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,277,085 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $135,797,000 after buying an additional 3,412,210 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of HP by 16.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,801,457 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $533,446,000 after buying an additional 2,366,800 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of HP by 62.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,932,843 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $188,368,000 after buying an additional 2,269,483 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in HP by 201.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,239,800 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $102,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Cowen lifted their target price on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of HP stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $28.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,521,638. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.66 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.84.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 143.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. HP’s payout ratio is 34.21%.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $254,242.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

