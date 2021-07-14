Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing drugs that target microRNAs, called microRNA therapeutics. The Company’s products aim to treat or prevent hepatitis C infections, cardiovascular disease, fibrosis, oncology, immuno-inflammatory diseases, and metabolic diseases. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is based in La Jolla, California. “

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Regulus Therapeutics from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of RGLS stock opened at $0.74 on Wednesday. Regulus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.94.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts expect that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGLS. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Regulus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,707,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Regulus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $3,097,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 345.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,227,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,210 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,943,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $726,000. 36.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1 development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

