Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $4.52 Million Stock Holdings in Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 558,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,766 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.08% of Friedman Industries worth $4,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FRD. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Friedman Industries by 4.4% in the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 65,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Friedman Industries by 34.8% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 25,653 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Friedman Industries by 2.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 87,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Friedman Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

In related news, CEO Mike J. Taylor acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.86 per share, with a total value of $51,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FRD stock opened at $12.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.37. Friedman Industries, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $15.63. The company has a market capitalization of $89.07 million, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th.

Friedman Industries Company Profile

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the processing and wholesale of hot-roll coils into sheet and plate, as well as customer-owned coils.

