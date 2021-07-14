Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 122.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,217 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.32% of Upland Software worth $4,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Upland Software by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,118 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Upland Software during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Upland Software during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Upland Software during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Upland Software news, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $307,017.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 258,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,742,109. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 10,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total transaction of $424,440.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,355,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,723,891.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,611 shares of company stock worth $4,791,731 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

UPLD opened at $40.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.23. Upland Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.40 and a 1-year high of $53.00.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.52. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $73.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.17 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UPLD shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Upland Software from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.25.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

