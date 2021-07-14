Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 188,358 Shares of CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) by 10.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,610,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 188,358 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in CTI BioPharma were worth $4,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 482,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 51,567 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 930,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 20,573 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 5,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTIC. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on CTI BioPharma from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut CTI BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.38.

NASDAQ CTIC opened at $2.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.38. CTI BioPharma Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $4.13. The stock has a market cap of $221.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.70.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CTI BioPharma Corp. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

CTI BioPharma Profile

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It develops pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

