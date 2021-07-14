Renewi (LON:RWI) Trading Down 0.7%

Renewi plc (LON:RWI) was down 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 56.80 ($0.74) and last traded at GBX 57.30 ($0.75). Approximately 499,170 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,232,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57.70 ($0.75).

The stock has a market cap of £458.54 million and a PE ratio of 47.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 53.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 296.01.

In related news, insider Toby Woolrych sold 48,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 55 ($0.72), for a total transaction of £26,549.05 ($34,686.50).

Renewi plc provides waste-to-product services in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Belgium, France, Germany, Hungary, Portugal, Canada, and Luxembourg. The company operates through Commercial Waste, MIneralz & Water, and Specialities segments. It is involved in the collection and treatment of commercial waste; industrial cleaning and treatment of hazardous waste; and operation of waste management facilities under long-term municipal contracts.

