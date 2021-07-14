Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,599,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 53,328 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $158,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RSG. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 61.4% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 37.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Several research firms have commented on RSG. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Republic Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.70.

Shares of NYSE:RSG traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.98. 2,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,177,893. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.58 and a 12-month high of $114.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.78.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Republic Services had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.75%.

In other Republic Services news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 1,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $135,460.08. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 12,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total transaction of $1,436,220.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,856 shares of company stock valued at $2,562,565. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

See Also: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.