Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cboe Global Markets, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report issued on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon forecasts that the company will earn $1.33 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.57 EPS.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CBOE. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.87.

CBOE stock opened at $116.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.23. Cboe Global Markets has a fifty-two week low of $77.63 and a fifty-two week high of $122.27.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 10,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total value of $1,181,758.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,195,112.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,725,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,558,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,786 shares of company stock worth $4,119,527. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 31.88%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.