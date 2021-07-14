Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,110 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Resideo Technologies worth $4,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2,652.9% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 165.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

NYSE REZI opened at $28.46 on Wednesday. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $32.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95 and a beta of 2.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.74.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.38). Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. Resideo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

REZI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Resideo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

In other news, Director Nina Richardson sold 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $62,815.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI).

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.