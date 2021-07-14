Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Shares Acquired by Palo Alto Investors LP

Palo Alto Investors LP lifted its stake in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,201,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 528,553 shares during the period. Revance Therapeutics comprises approximately 5.1% of Palo Alto Investors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Palo Alto Investors LP owned approximately 4.48% of Revance Therapeutics worth $89,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RVNC. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 357,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,144,000 after purchasing an additional 44,618 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 429,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,180,000 after purchasing an additional 177,807 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 8,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 8,571 shares in the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RVNC traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.69. The stock had a trading volume of 4,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,402. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.25. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.82 and a fifty-two week high of $34.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 7.88 and a current ratio of 7.99.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.11. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 93.59% and a negative net margin of 1,021.48%. The company had revenue of $13.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

