Reviewing China Finance (OTCMKTS:CHFI) and Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS)

China Finance (OTCMKTS:CHFI) and Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get China Finance alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for China Finance and Credit Suisse Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Finance 0 0 0 0 N/A Credit Suisse Group 1 9 5 0 2.27

Credit Suisse Group has a consensus target price of $10.15, suggesting a potential upside of 2.01%. Given Credit Suisse Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Credit Suisse Group is more favorable than China Finance.

Profitability

This table compares China Finance and Credit Suisse Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Finance N/A N/A N/A Credit Suisse Group 3.39% 2.33% 0.13%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.1% of Credit Suisse Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

China Finance has a beta of 5.63, meaning that its share price is 463% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Credit Suisse Group has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares China Finance and Credit Suisse Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Finance N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Credit Suisse Group $32.38 billion 0.79 $2.85 billion $1.13 8.81

Credit Suisse Group has higher revenue and earnings than China Finance.

Summary

Credit Suisse Group beats China Finance on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Finance

China Finance, Inc. operates as a financial services company and provides guarantees to small and medium enterprises. It provides surety guarantees to Chinese SMEs seeking to become publicly-traded companies in the United States by being acquired by a United States reporting company in a reverse merger or merger and acquisition transaction; loan guarantees to assist SMEs and individuals in obtaining loans from Chinese banks for business operations and/or personal use; and various direct loans for business operations. The company also offers consulting services, including business and introduction services, translation services, and access to office facilities, such as conference rooms, computers, telephone, and fax lines. The company was formerly known as Value Global International Limited and changed its name to China Finance, Inc. in September 2004. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions. It also provides traditional and structured lending, payment, foreign exchange, capital goods leasing, merger and acquisition, syndication, structured finance, commodity trade finance, trade finance, structured trade finance, export finance, factoring, fund management and administration, fund design, custody, ship and aviation finance, securities, cash, and treasury services. In addition, the company offers asset management products; equity and debt underwriting, and advisory services; cash equities, equity derivatives, and convertibles, as well as prime services; and fixed income products, such as credit, securitized, macro, emerging markets, financing, structured credit, and other products. Further, it provides HOLT, a framework for assessing the performance of approximately 20,000 companies; and equity and fixed income research services. The company serves private and institutional clients; ultra-high-net-worth individuals, high-net-worth individuals, and affluent and retail clients; corporate clients, small and medium-sized enterprises, external asset managers, financial institutions, and commodity traders; and pension funds, hedge funds, governments, foundations and endowments, corporations, entrepreneurs, private individuals, financial sponsors, and sovereign clients. As of December 31, 2020, it operated through a network of 338 offices and branches. The company was founded in 1856 and is based in Zurich, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for China Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.