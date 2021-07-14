Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is based in Los Angeles, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on REXR. TheStreet upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.25.

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $58.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 97.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.66. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12-month low of $39.33 and a 12-month high of $59.76.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 25.70%. The company had revenue of $99.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 2,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $155,505.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 6,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $344,070.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,064,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,675 shares of company stock worth $4,791,620. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REXR. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 729.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. American Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the first quarter worth about $242,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 13.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

