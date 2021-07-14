Richard Darin Venosdel Sells 2,500 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:ORLY) Stock

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:ORLY) SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 2,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.21, for a total value of $1,450,525.00.

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $591.41. 333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,874. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $417.26 and a fifty-two week high of $594.67.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

