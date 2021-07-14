Rick M. Mcconnell Sells 7,219 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 7,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $851,842.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Rick M. Mcconnell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 7th, Rick M. Mcconnell sold 14,920 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total transaction of $1,645,676.00.

AKAM stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.15. 15,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,173,663. The company has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.64 and a 1 year high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $842.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.74 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 17.41%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 54.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,803,604 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $491,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,661 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $173,772,000. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter worth $2,476,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 360.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 453,286 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $47,590,000 after purchasing an additional 354,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter worth $34,752,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on AKAM shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.33.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

