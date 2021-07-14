Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,112 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund were worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RMM. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 313,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,583,000 after acquiring an additional 79,868 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $591,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 9.9% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 321,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,054,000 after purchasing an additional 28,983 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 84.1% in the first quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 28,755 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $204,000.

In other Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund news, Portfolio Manager Robert A. Dimella sold 1,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $25,722.40. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 14,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,089.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Portfolio Manager Stephen Andrew O’neill sold 5,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $100,288.71. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $67,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,793 shares of company stock valued at $315,317 over the last 90 days.

Shares of RMM stock opened at $21.19 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.30. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.51 and a twelve month high of $21.21.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.0917 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

