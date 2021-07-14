Robert H. Kurnick, Jr. Sells 8,601 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Stock

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) President Robert H. Kurnick, Jr. sold 8,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total value of $728,762.73.

Shares of PAG traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,534. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.24 and a 1 year high of $93.45.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.51%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,464,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,508,000 after purchasing an additional 28,250 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 726,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,152,000 after purchasing an additional 235,248 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 565,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,385,000 after purchasing an additional 37,695 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,936,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 418,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,561,000 after purchasing an additional 8,665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.78% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

