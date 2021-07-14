Robert W. Baird Boosts Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Price Target to $58.00

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FAST. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.38.

Shares of FAST opened at $53.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.56. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $42.46 and a 12 month high of $54.76.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 8.9% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,496,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,250,000 after buying an additional 122,675 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 143.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after buying an additional 52,075 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth about $2,028,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 2.1% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 127,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Fastenal during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

