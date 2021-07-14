Rock Springs Capital Management LP Trims Stock Holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP lowered its stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,012,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,494 shares during the quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $10,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOLD. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 394,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,110,000 after purchasing an additional 153,935 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 338,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 6,963 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 153,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total value of $225,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 899,230 shares in the company, valued at $9,226,099.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $102,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,428.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 119,711 shares of company stock valued at $1,212,926. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $9.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.66. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.68 and a 12 month high of $25.39.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 95.05% and a negative return on equity of 80.85%. The company had revenue of $66.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.76 million. Research analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FOLD shares. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.54.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data; gene therapies for Fabry and Pompe diseases, as well as for various types of Batten diseases; enzyme replacement therapies for Pompe diseases; and CDKL5 deficiency disorder product candidates.

